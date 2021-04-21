Exclusive: Jon Newsome calls on £5m Norwich City signing to prove his Premier League quality

Norwich City striker, Jordan Hugill, will be determined to prove he is Premier League quality next season after his past failure at West Ham United, according to Jon Newsome.

Hugill looks set for a fresh crack at the Premier League with Norwich, who have just sealed a second promotion in the space of three seasons under Daniel Farke.

The striker’s journey from Port Vale, Gateshead and Preston North End has led him to the Premier League once before, but Hugill proved to be an underwhelming signing at West Ham.

During his time with the Hammers, Hugill made just three substitute appearances in the Premier League and was loaned out to Middlesbrough and QPR.

However, he’s now set for another stint in the top-flight with Norwich, which offers him a fresh chance to prove his doubters wrong.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Newsome said: “He’s had a great journey, starting in the lower leagues and he’s built his way up.

“All of a sudden he got that move to West Ham and it didn’t quite work out. He’s come back down to Norwich City and he’s had a good season.

“His opportunity (in the Premier League) has come again and he will be better for that experience he’s had at West Ham.

“There will be a question mark next to his name asking can he or can’t he do it?

“Undoubtedly, as a player, he’s going to be doubly determined to go and show he is capable at that level.”

Hugill, 28, has played second fiddle to Teemu Pukki in the Championship this season for Norwich and started only six times in the league.

However, he’s managed to return four goals in a total of 28 Championship appearances, as well as scoring for Norwich in the FA Cup win over Coventry City.

Hugill arrived at Norwich last summer for a fee worth up to a reported £5m.