Exclusive: Jokanovic plots Fulham raid as he lines up first Sheffield United signing

Sheffield United’s new boss, Slavisa Jokanovic, has set his sights on Tom Cairney at Fulham as his first signing following his appointment at Bramall Lane, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Jokanovic has been announced as the new manager at Bramall Lane, signing a three-year deal with the South Yorkshire outfit ahead of their return to the Sky Bet Championship.

Attention appears to have quickly turned to the transfer window too, with the 52-year-old eyeing a reunion with his former Fulham captain, Cairney.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Jokanovic has set his sights on luring Cairney back to Yorkshire as his first signing at Bramall Lane.

It has also been explained that Fulham will be reluctant to lose Cairney ahead of their own return to the EFL, but there could well be a deal there to be done as the London outfit get their house in order.

Cairney, 30, excelled in the Championship under Jokanovic between 2015 and 2018, scoring 27 goals from midfield and eventually leading the Cottagers to promotion in 2017/18 via the play-off final.

At Wembley, Cairney scored the game’s only goal as Fulham beat Aston Villa 1-0 to reach the Premier League.

There was a swift return to the Championship and Jokanovic lost his job at Craven Cottage, but Cairney, again, led Fulham back in 2019/20, with the midfielder scoring eight times as his side tasted play-off success once more.

Cairney scored just once in the Premier League last season for Fulham, who were relegated back into the Championship alongside Sheffield United.