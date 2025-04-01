Joe Jacobson has urged Rhian Brewster to "sign that contract" with talks supposedly underway for a fresh deal for the 25-year-old at Sheffield United.

In recent months, the former Liverpool youngster has found his spark again, reminding everyone why he was once considered one of the brightest talents at youth level.

Signed for £23.5 million in 2020, his time at Bramall Lane has largely been a battle to silence the doubters - one he had struggled to win until this season. However, recent weeks have been a blessing for Brewster, who not only managed to net the winner in the Steel City Derby, but scored a delightful goal against Coventry City in a 3-1 win.

This upturn in form has seen Chris Wilder admit that contract discussions should soon be under way for the attacker and with his progression finally beginning to emerge, it seems an ideal time for Brewster to continue his Sheffield United chapter.

Joe Jacobson impressed by Rhian Brewster resurgence

Speaking exclusively to Football League World about Brewster's future at the Yorkshire club, former Wycombe Wanderers star Joe Jacobson admitted how impressed he had been by Brewster's upturn in form.

"I have watched Sheffield United a few times recently, and Rhian Brewster seems like he has got his spark back - he's smiling again," Jacobson exclusively told FLW.

"On the pitch, when he is at his best, he has that arrogance and aura about him where he wants to take the ball in tight areas, go at defenders, and link play well. His link-up play with Tyrese Campbell is brilliant at the minute.

"He was very good against Coventry, deserved his goal, and has found that form people have been hoping for. We know he has got it in him, but he just hasn't shown it over the last couple of years.

"If there is ever a time to pick up that form and have that run of games, it is the last 10 games of the season when you are trying to get to the Premier League. So, he has timed it really well for himself and for Sheffield United. He is in their starting XI and should stay there.

"He has a manager in Chris Wilder who will back him, obviously knows him very well, and likes him. Once you can get him being that big-team player with a smile on his face, playing well, I think he is a real asset for them.

"For both parties, I think it is wise to sign that contract."

Rhian Brewster has been backed by Chris Wilder

It would have been simple for Chris Wilder to all but exclude Brewster from the squad this season given his previous struggles, but it's clear that he is fond of his £23.5 million striker.

Speaking after the Sheffield Wednesday victory, he gave the 25-year-old glowing remarks.

"To win a tight game and Rhian to score the winner is massive for him. It was huge for us, as a football club, as we all know. But for him, it was a big thing. He’s had a tough time. He’s had to receive criticism," said the United boss.

"I’m a big backer and a big fan of him, and I’ve told you all along about his injuries and how difficult it has been for him. So it was really a massive reward, a moment like that, to savour, for him."

Brewster's next goal will be to help the Blades secure promotion to the Premier League, with their recent good form seeing them top of the table after 39 gameweeks.

If he proves to be the driving force behind their return to the top flight, the Sheffield United hierarchy will have little choice but to offer him a new deal.