Pundit Joe Jacobson believes Leicester City would have a strong chance of being able to tempt Danny Rohl away from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer.

After sacking Steve Cooper in November, Leicester appointed Ruud van Nistelrooy as their new manager, but the decision has backfired spectacularly, with the Dutchman winning just three of his 19 games in charge so far, drawing one and losing 15.

The Foxes currently sit 19th in the Premier League table, and they are a huge 12 points from safety with just eight games remaining, meaning that relegation back to the Championship is looking inevitable.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester will stick van Nistelrooy next season in the second tier, but it seems they are considering possible alternatives, and the Daily Mail claim that Rohl "would be prominent in the club’s thoughts" if they decide to make a managerial change in the summer.

Rohl has previously worked with Foxes recruitment chief Martyn Glover, which may help to convince him to take over at the King Power Stadium, but the German's former club Southampton, where he spent time as assistant to Ralph Hasenhuttl, are said to have identified him as their top target to replace Ivan Juric in the summer, so the pair could be set to battle for his signature.

The 35-year-old has done an outstanding job in his first managerial role at Wednesday, first guiding them to the most unlikely survival last season before leading them into play-off contention this term, and the compensation fee required to release him from his contract at Hillsborough is believed to be just £2 million for Championship clubs, which is good news for Leicester and Southampton.

Danny Rohl's record as Sheffield Wednesday manager (as per Transfermarkt) Games 82 Won 33 Drawn 16 Lost 33 Win percentage 40.2%

Joe Jacobson reacts as Leicester City eye Danny Rohl

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, ex-Wycombe Wanderers defender turned EFL pundit Joe Jacobson admitted that he believes the Leicester job would be attractive to Rohl, and he said that a move to the King Power Stadium could be the perfect next step for the Wednesday manager.

"Danny Rohl is obviously building a very good reputation," Jacobson said.

"He's been linked with Southampton previously, and he's done an incredible job at Sheffield Wednesday, who still have an outside chance of getting in the play-offs, even though I don't necessarily think they will.

"He's definitely going to be seen by a lot of suitors, and when Leicester do eventually get relegated, I think they need someone who has got the experience in the division and knows the players and can get the best out of them.

"If Ruud van Nistelrooy was to leave, Danny Rohl would be a great fit, and I think that's probably the next step in his progression, maybe not going straight into a struggling Premier League team, but instead to a top Championship team to grow them and take them up.

"Of course, you're going to be tempted by a team like Leicester. I just think it's the natural next step up the pyramid, and I'm sure he'd be a success there."

Southampton may have big Danny Rohl advantage over Leicester City