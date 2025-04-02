The title race is set to go down to the wire in the Championship, with Burnley eradicating a seven-point gap in just five games to go level on points with Leeds United, who are both now two points removed from the top of the table.

By the time Burnley take on Coventry City on Saturday, Scott Parker's side will have gone an outstanding five months unbeaten in Championship action, a run which spans 26 games.

And, with the Clarets now starting to fire on all cylinders in front of goal at just the right time, leaving the days of nil-nil draws behind them, it wouldn't be a long shot to assume that Burnley may end up gatecrashing a title party somewhere in Yorkshire come May.

That's the view of former Wycombe Wanderers full-back and Sky Sports pundit, Joe Jacobson, who feels that Scott Parker has his side nearing perfection as we enter the final month of the season.

Incredible defence and underrated attack - Joe Jacobson backs Burnley to make late title charge

In an exclusive interview, ex-Wycombe defender turned EFL pundit Joe Jacobson told Football League World that he doesn't think that there are any weaknesses in this Burnley side in the current promotion race.

"To concede only 11 goals in a season, defensively - and not just the back four and the keeper - the structure of the team is near perfect. It's very difficult to say that but it is," he said.

Jacobson quickly dispelled the notion that Burnley do not score goals either, with the Clarets just netting three fewer than current league leaders, Sheffield United.

"They haven't lost in 26 games. Some people say they don't score enough goals but they've only scored three or four less than Sheffield United and they're top. They just had a few 0-0's around January and February so people were saying they were drawing too many games.

Burnley in the Championship in 2025, by month January February March Games 5 5 5 Wins 2 3 4 Draws 3 2 1 Losses 0 0 0 Goals For 6 7 10 Goals Against 0 0 2 Points 9/15 11/15 13/15

"But they're a quality outfit at the minute. How can you bet against them [to win the Championship]? They don't lose games, and they don't look like they're going to concede.

Major attacking reinforcement key for Burnley's promotion bid

Joe Jacobson signaled the loan signing of Marcus Edwards from Portuguese side, Sporting Lisbon as a gamechanger for Scott Parker's side in their attack.

Despite only contributing one goal and one assist in the eight Championship games since his arrival, Edwards' presence and the danger he brings to the Burnley attack has transformed the Clarets from a side that drew five out of their previous seven league games 0-0 to one which has scored 16 in seven, with just one 0-0 draw among those.

"Edwards has given Burnley that extra bit of magic at the top end of the pitch now and, when they go 1-0 up, that's it for me - they're not going to lose," Jacobson added.

"For me, they don't have any flaws, and Scott Parker's doing an incredible job."