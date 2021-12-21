Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff stresses the importance of West Brom’s 2019/20 survivors

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that the automatic promotion experience within the West Bromwich Albion squad will play a significant role in keeping the group focused going into the second half of the season.

The likes of Kyle Bartley, Conor Townsend, Jake Livermore and many more were key players in the Baggies’ second placed finish in the Championship under Slaven Bilic in 2019/20 and will be firmly believing they can repeat the feat.

It is set to be an enthralling promotion race in the second tier this term with pace setters Fulham and Bournemouth falling back into vulnerable positions in recent weeks.

Even in attacking areas, Matt Phillips and Callum Robinson have been here before and despite some friction between the fan base and Valerien Ismael’s style of play the Baggies squad have the quality to pull away from the chasing pack in the coming weeks.

When asked how important the core of the squad’s previous promotion experience could prove to be, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“It’s massive in keeping that bit of perspective, they’ve had a bit of a rough spell and they seem to have come out of it. The older players there will be keeping a calm head on things and letting people know that it is a long hard season, teams will come back. There’s no need to get panicked if you don’t string wins together.

“In a league that is very difficult, very hard and very long, it’s definitely important to have those people around who have been there and done it and have got that experience. They’re not going anywhere, West Brom will be there or thereabouts for sure.”

It was a frustrating 0-0 draw at Barnsley for West Brom in their last outing, missing out on the chance to go level with Bournemouth on points.

Ismael along with Scott Parker and Marco Silva all have their own signature styles competing at the top end of the Championship, which will make for a box office second half of the season to see which way the pendulum swings.