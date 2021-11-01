Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff reveals his thoughts on whether Sunderland’s cup run could act as distraction

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that Sunderland’s Carabao Cup run will be a positive thing for the Black Cats this season.

Lee Johnson’s side secured their place in the quarter finals of the competition on Tuesday night, beating Championship side QPR on penalties following a goalless draw at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Following those results, Sunderland are now the only team from outside the Premier League still competing to lift the trophy at Wembley in February.

The Black Cats’ next outing in the cup will see them make the trip to The Emirates Stadium to face Arsenal in December.

Before that however, Sunderland’s focus will be on kick-starting their push for promotion from League One this season, which has faltered recently after back to back to defeats to Charlton and Rotherham, the latter a 5-1 thrashing by their promotion rivals.

Now, McAnuff has suggested that the run Sunderland have enjoyed in the cup this season, will help Johnson’s side in their attempts to return to the Championship in the coming months.

Asked whether Sunderland’s run in the Carabao Cup this season would be a source of confidence, or a possible distraction, McAnuff, exclusively told Football League World:

“It’s all about momentum, it’s about winning games, getting a good energy around the group and winning games gives you that.

“They were probably a little bit fortunate against QPR with some of the decisions that went their way.

“But overall on the balance of play they acquitted themselves really really well, I don’t think QPR did enough to win the game, and then obviously held their composure in the penalty shoot-out to get through.

“I’ve always looked at cup runs as good for the squad, players get an opportunity to play as well. Of course he’s selected strong sides but there have been one or two that have come in to play and make sure they’re ready when needed.

“Overall they’re going to be loving the draw that they’ve got and they’re going to be really relishing that.

“So I’m sure Lee Johnson will be making sure that they’re not going to get sidetracked and use it as motivation to spur them on when really the priority is to get promoted.”

