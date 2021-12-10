Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff reacts to Sheffield United’s long term approach off the pitch

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that Sheffield United’s long term approach at board level is sensible as long as they have the right manager in charge.

It has been noteworthy how little money Sheffield United have invested in their first team squad since relegation from the Premier League.

The parachute payments and the sale of Aaron Ramsdale have not been followed by spending a significant transfer fee on a player, which has come as a surprise when compared to the approach of many other second tier clubs.

The appointment of Paul Heckingbottom seems to be with the intention of bringing through younger players and looking at developing a longer term project at Bramall Lane. Instead of looking to splash the cash in a rush to win promotion back to the top-flight.

When asked for his thoughts on this approach from the club’s hierarchy, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“It’s really sensible but then along with that you do need a manager who has got a track record or a knowledge of these youth players within your system and where they fit into your team. It’s all well and good saying that’s the approach you’re going to take, hopefully it’s not too late to get themselves going and get themselves amongst the play-off chasing pack.”

Iliman Ndiaye has led the way for players to progress from the club’s U23 side this season and will be expected to have an increased involvement in the first team under Heckingbottom.

There are already assets in the squad with youth on their side in the likes of Jayden Bogle, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Rhian Brewster and Max Lowe (currently on loan at Nottingham Forest).

Daniel Jebbison is another who there is plenty of excitement about at Bramall Lane, learning his trade in League One with Burton Albion at present. Time will tell if Heckingbottom is the manager to develop these players but they are exciting propositions for supporters to monitor in the meantime nonetheless.