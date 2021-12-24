Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff reacts to Ipswich Town’s appointment of Kieran McKenna

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff is intrigued by Ipswich Town replacing Paul Cook with Kieran McKenna and admires the experiences that the new manager has gained in recent years.

The Tractor Boys have underperformed considerably this season having raised expectations with 19 summer signings.

Cook seemed to be turning the tide after climbing the table to put their poor start behind them, but the board ran out of patience and have brought in a manager with zero experience in as a main man in the senior game.

The play-offs look a real long shot at this stage with a ten point gap looking unassailable. It will be interesting to see if McKenna has identified any targets for the January transfer window as the Suffolk club try to make up for lost time.

When asked what he made of the somewhat left field appointment, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“There is a bit of trend now, where we always used to hear about experience whether it’s EFL football or Premier League. Clearly that’s something and probably the only thing that he’s missing. Obviously, he’s got a fantastic reputation as a coach from wherever he’s been. Being around the types of players and the calibre of players, the managers as well, he would have learnt an awful lot about management.

“I can certainly say from my experience that there’s nothing that prepares you for it until you’re actually there. I’m sure he’ll be learning on the job but what he has come with is fantastic coaching pedigree.”

If Cook’s sacking is anything to go by, Ipswich’s club hierarchy will not be granting McKenna significant patience and will be wanting to see an improvement before the end of the campaign. In order to convince them to invest in the playing squad once again this coming summer.