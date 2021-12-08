Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff picks out two Fulham players who have gone under the radar

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff picked out Jean-Michael Seri and Neeskens Kebano as two players who have gone under the radar with their excellent performances for Fulham this season.

The Cottagers are in a commanding position at the top of the Championship with a seven point cushion on West Bromwich Albion in third place. Seri and Kebano were both out on loan last term as Scott Parker’s Fulham failed to compete in the Premier League. However, both have impressed Marco Silva to become integral parts of the club’s promotion procession.

Fulham went down with a whimper last season, picking up just 28 points and finishing the campaign 11 points from safety. Retaining players with experience of a second tier promotion in the squad was a smart move to give them bags of knowhow to call upon in climbing to the summit this season.

When asked who Fulham’s unsung heroes this season have been, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“Seri this season has been fantastic, another one who’s come out of the cold having been loaned out in the last couple of seasons and not had much of an impact at the football club. Marco Silva came in and gave everyone a clean slate.

“I think Kebano has had an outstanding season, really putting in the consistency that we haven’t really seen in his game. He’s always been a player that has talent and ability. From his point of view, probably one of the unsung heroes. The two that have gone under the radar would be Seri and Kebano.”

Quiz: Has Aleksandar Mitrovic ever scored a goal for Fulham at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1) The John Smith’s Stadium? Yes No

Fulham finish 2021 with the quartet of Luton Town, Sheffield United, Birmingham City and Reading, a positive run could see them leave Bournemouth and the chasing pack in their tracks ahead of the January transfer window.

Silva and the squad have done tremendously well to go unbeaten in their last ten, winning seven, and storm to the top of the league, quietening down Fabio Carvalho’s contract saga in the background.