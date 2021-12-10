Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff outlines how Nottingham Forest can build their play-off push

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes Nottingham Forest can go on a run to get closer to the play-off places.

Forest have lost just once since Chris Hughton’s departure and have been extremely difficult to beat since Steve Cooper took to the helm. Draws have held back their climbing of the table in the last month or so, but they have continued to maintain a firm base from which to kick on from in the second half of the season.

The Reds have the chance to reduce the six point gap between themselves and Stoke City when they travel to Steve Cooper’s former side Swansea City on Saturday.

When asked how Forest can close the gap to the top six, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“His (Cooper’s) teams are always difficult to beat, he doesn’t lose a lot of games. From his point of view that is something that is a good thing in the Championship. Certainly you need to string wins together to really shoot you up the table but you have to have a bit of perspective.

“He’s had a real positive impact overall, from Nottingham Forest’s point of view they’re in real safe hands with Steve Cooper. One or two players can make a real big difference in turning draws into wins.”

Late goals from James Garner and Ryan Yates got the Reds over the line against Peterborough United last time out, goals from midfield could go on to contribute hugely in the second half of the season if particularly the former can keep getting into dangerous positions with such regularity.

The trip to Swansea is perfectly poised with the hosts just one point behind the Reds and the home crowd desperate to leapfrog their old manager with three points.