Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff offers his thoughts on Djed Spence’s potential return to Middlesbrough from Forest

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that Djed Spence would give Middlesbrough a huge boost in hoping to build a play-off push under Chris Wilder in the second half of the season.

It surprised many when Spence was allowed to join Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan move at the back end of the summer transfer window.

However, since Chris Wilder has taken to the helm at The Riverside it has become even more apparent how well the athletic wideman would slot in at his parent club.

Boro have the option to recall the 21-year-old in January, which looks increasingly likely given his excellent performances for a direct rival in the Championship.

Wilder’s three at the back system would suit Spence to the right wing back role that he has been deployed in at the City Ground, offering competitions for places for breakout star Isaiah Jones.

When asked how significant an impact Spence could make upon his Middlesbrough return, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“I actually think Djed Spence has been one of the top performers, certainly in his position so far this season. It’d be a big, big blow for Nottingham Forest if he was to leave and a big boost if they can get him back. He’d certainly fit into Chris Wilder’s philosophy.”

Quiz: Has Paddy McNair ever scored a goal for Middlesbrough at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 Ewood Park? Yes No

Spence has been a driving force in Forest’s resurgence under Steve Cooper this term, contributing to both the Reds’ attacking threat but also improving the defensive side of his game which was lacking when he first broke into the Boro first team in 2019/20.

Boro are currently sat just one point above Forest, with both clubs setting their sights on a push for the top six. Weakening a direct rival will be added incentive in January to ensure Spence returns to The Riverside and hits the ground running under his new manager.