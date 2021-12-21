Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff offers his thoughts on Coventry City

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff expressed his concerns about Coventry City rescuing points a little too often in the Championship over the last month or so.

The Sky Blues have produced memorable late shows against Bristol City, Bournemouth, West Bromwich Albion (in defeat) and Huddersfield Town in demonstrating the fighting spirit within the squad. Even though, emotionally it comes across as a huge positive, it does pose questions over how Coventry are starting games and points towards a clear area where they can improve to ensure they are not digging themselves out of trouble as much as they have had to.

As it stands, Coventry are one point outside of the play-off places but with some sensible additions in the January transfer window they will be confident of taking their top six bid down to the wire.

When asked what we can read into Coventry’s dramatic late performances, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“There’s character, belief in each other and in the manager to come back as many times as they have. I don’t think it’s something that you want to keep happening. At times they have been giving themselves too much to do and against the better sides, it’s difficult to come back when you are a goal or two goals down.

“As a group they have achieved fantastic things and been through great times so clearly that (late rallies) is something that’s within the squad. From Mark Robins’ point of view, they’re never out of it, Matty Godden, that man, has been vital. There’s a lot of potential for the squad to go on if they can cut out the poor goals they’ve been conceding first.”

Quiz: What club did Coventry City sign each of these 29 players from?

1 of 29 1) Simon Moore Sheffield United QPR Plymouth Hartlepool

It would be a shame to see Coventry fall away from the top six race in the second of the season given the inspired start that they made. Promotion is still a realistic ambition if they can manipulate the January transfer window to their advantage.