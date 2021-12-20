Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff offers his insight on Brennan Johnson’s potential at Nottingham Forest

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff does not see a ceiling to how good Brennan Johnson can be at the moment after the 20-year-old’s exciting first half of the season at Nottingham Forest.

Johnson is thriving under Steve Cooper and has been a real shining light through the ups and downs of the campaign at the City Ground.

The Reds appear to be nearing the play-off places week on week and Johnson is set to play a huge role in realising that ambition heading into the new year.

There is a lot of competition for places in wide areas at Forest, with Philip Zinckernagel, Alex Mighten and Joe Lolley all less favoured than Johnson has been and that goes to show the impact he has made despite spending the entirety of last season on loan at Lincoln City.

When asked to provide a forecast for the future for Brennan Johnson, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“The sky is the limit for him, he’s someone that I’ve really enjoyed watching this season. Obviously he went out and had a really good loan last year which was important for him. For me, definitely he’s going to play in the Premier League at some point but it’s really important for him to keep learning at this level, we’ve seen what Steve Cooper has done with younger players in the past at other clubs. He understands young players, he knows how to get the best out of them, not just individually but how to incorporate them into a team structure as well.

“The best way you can learn is being out and playing games and Johnson certainly has done that. I think he’s got a directness to his game and something we don’t see a lot of these days, an aggression with his running, he’ll take people on or he can just strip someone for pace. The game has got so technical these days, for me it’s his effectiveness, he affects games with his willingness to run in behind. He’s become one of their most important players.”

It will be very interesting to monitor the course of Johnson’s progression and his career path which could come to a head next month. If Forest can hold on to the Welshman’s services then they have a much better chance of pushing for a play-off place.