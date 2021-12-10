Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff lays out his expectations for Nottingham Forest’s January transfer plans

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff can see some shrewd additions arriving at the City Ground in January as Nottingham Forest look to kick on under Steve Cooper.

It will be the Welshman’s first transfer window at the club and it will be interesting to monitor the dynamic between him and the recruitment staff at the club.

Forest have lost just one of 14 league games since Chris Hughton was relieved of his duties and they will be hoping to continue that run throughout the busy Christmas period.

Cooper has built a strong reputation through his work with Swansea City and the England youth ranks for developing younger players and that should continue at Forest.

The likes of Marc Guehi, Rhian Brewster, Conor Gallagher and more have had their careers boosted by Cooper’s stewardship and signings of that ilk could resurface come the turn of the year.

When asked what type of recruitment he expects from Forest in January, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“I’m sure Steve Cooper will be tapping into his contacts. I’m sure that’ll be a big factor in getting one or two gems from those big academies in the January window. He’ll be hoping they can have the same impact as the ones he’s brought in before, he’s recruited really well.”

Breaking into the top six still looks a way off and Nottingham Forest have an uphill battle to achieve it, especially with it looking likely that Djed Spence will soon be returning to Middlesbrough. But that does not mean they cannot take it deep in the season by bringing in some smart additions in January.