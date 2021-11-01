Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff issues verdict on Troy Deeney’s Birmingham City role this season

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has backed Troy Deeney to be a key source of leadership for Birmingham City this season.

Deeney joined Birmingham on a free transfer back in the summer after bringing an end to his 11-year stay at Watford, signing a two-year deal with his boyhood club.

The striker initially endured a slow start to life at St Andrew’s, scoring just once in his first seven games for the Blues, as Lee Bowyer’s side endured a poor run of form.

However, Deeney was then handed the captain’s armband by Bowyer as his side welcomed Swansea to St Andrew’s last week.

That was a role the veteran striker flourished in, scoring one and providing an assist as Birmingham claimed a 2-1 win over the Swans to end a seven-game winless run.

Deeney then kept the captain’s armband for Birmingham on Saturday, as goals from Scott Hogan and Marc Roberts made it back to back wins for the Blues with a 2-0 win at Middlesbrough.

Now it seems as though McAnuff believes that Deeney will have a key role to play for Birmingham this season, regardless of whether or not he is captaining the side.

Asked whether Deeney ought to keep the captain’s armband at Birmingham, the former Watford midfielder exclusively told Football League World: “He’s certainly a player who thrives off that responsibility. Going to Birmingham which is his hometown club, I know that was a massive, massive for him in leaving Watford in the first place.

“I’ve been a little bit surprised at times this season not seeing him starting or coming on in games, I think he’s got so much to offer as he showed against Swansea City.

“He’s a player who the other lads in that dressing room to look up to and he sets the example to follow, I think it’s very important to have in your dressing room.

“So I think whether he has got an armband on or not, Troy Deeney will still be a leader, he’ll still be someone in that dressing room who sets the standards and makes sure everyone comes with him.

“So I think there’s still a lot more to come from him, and I think he’ll only get better for Birmingham.”

