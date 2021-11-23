Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff issues verdict on Middlesbrough’s managerial turnover

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff says he was sad to see Neil Warnock leave his role as Middlesbrough manager, but believes new boss Chris Wilder will be able to take the club forward.

Warnock was sacked by Middlesbrough following the club’s 1-1 draw with West Brom immediately before the international break.

That brought an end to an 18-month spell in charge of ‘Boro for Warnock, during which time he won 29 of his 75 games in charge.

‘Boro then moved quickly to bring Wilder in as his replacement, with the 54-year-old returning to management after several months out of work following his departure from Sheffield United in March.

Having previously taken the Blades from League One to the Premier League in a three-year spell 2016 and 2019, Wilder arrived at The Riverside with a sizeable reputation.

Wilder went on to see his side play out a 1-1 draw with Millwall in his first game in charge of ‘Boro, meaning the club sit 14th in the Championship, six points off the play-off places.

Now it seems McAnuff believes Wilder has the potential to be a successful appointment at the Riverside Stadium.

Giving his verdict on ‘Boro’s change in manager, the former Reading and Watford midfielder exclusively told Football League World:

“I was disappointed to see Neil Warnock leave. I think from Middlesbrough’s point of view they’ve done ok at points but have probably struggled for consistency this season which I would probably say is the biggest issue for them this season.

“That’s the biggest issue for them, they’ve had some good results in matches but also some poor ones.

“I think with Chris Wilder coming in clearly you’ve got a manager who knows the division very well, and has done really well recently.

“Certainly he was a manager who was of interest to other clubs, I know he had a near miss at West Brom earlier in the season.

“I did a bit of work with him actually, and what came through massively from Chris’ point of view, was his enthusiasm for the game and I know for sure that he was chomping at the bit to get back in.

“So I think that injection of enthusiasm will be great for Middlesbrough and I think it’s exciting times up there, and I’m sure he’ll fancy himself to go in there and turn things round a bit and get them up the table.”

