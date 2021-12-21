Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff gives his verdict on Viktor Gyokeres’ drop-off in form at Coventry City

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that positivity from all angles can bring the best out of Viktor Gyokeres going into the second half of the season.

23-year-old summer signing from Brighton and Hove Albion Gyokeres has not scored in his last ten appearances for Coventry City after flying out of the traps to reach a tally of nine in early October. The Swede struggled for consistency at Swansea City and then the Sky Blues last season but demonstrated exactly why he was signed on a permanent basis at the beginning of the campaign.

His finishing statistics suggested that it was a bit of a hot streak, however the goal drought is concerning considering the 23-year-old does not have the credit in the back as a Championship level striker.

When asked how the club and rebuild Gyokeres’ confidence, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“Keep doing the things you were doing when he was scoring, players are going to have little dips. He’s still relatively young and hasn’t played loads and loads of games at this level. What Coventry do have is strength in depth, Tyler Walker as well is ready to come in if he’s needed.

“Mark Robins will be making sure that he just keeps positive even in training, keep doing drills, finishing drills, making sure he’s (Gyokeres) hitting the back of the net. And keeping that confidence high so when a chance comes next time, he’s in a good position to take it.”

This is where Robins’ man management skills really come into play, Gyokeres’ goals were a huge part of Coventry’s electric start to the season at the CBS Arena and their lack of since has been reflected in their slide out of the play-off places.

Matty Godden has performed excellently to fill the void, but he has never produced a streak like Gyokeres did in the second tier in his career. If the Swede can kick on in 2022 then the Sky Blues’ hopes of finishing the play-offs will grow enormously.