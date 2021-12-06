Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff explains where Fulham rank in the Championship’s best ever teams

Fulham currently sit top of the Championship after 21 games with talismanic striker Aleksandar Mitrovic having already netted 21 goals.

The Cottagers have been truly devastating at times this season and inflicted a 7-0 thrashing on fourth placed Blackburn Rovers last month. Fulham only managed 28 points in the Premier League last term and were relegated finishing the season 11 from safety.

However, such is the financial muscle of the club, they were able to retain their best players and improve on their squad in the summer transfer window. Something most second tier clubs were not able to do particularly due to the impacts of the pandemic.

If they win their next two against Luton Town and Sheffield United then Fulham will have 50 points at the season’s halfway stage, suggesting that a century of points this season is on, an achievement that would have to rank them pretty highly in terms of the best ever second tier sides.

When asked if Fulham are the best Championship team he has seen, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“When you look at them certainly as a squad, it has to be one of the strongest squads that has been in the Championship certainly since I’ve been involved.

“There’s players there that haven’t been playing that were part of that promotion winning side (2019/20) only a couple of years ago. The likes of Joe Bryan and Michael Hector were real key players who can’t even get a game this season.

“I definitely feel as a collective they are one of the strongest teams that I’ve seen at this level.”

Marco Silva’s men have had to battle their way to the top of the tree and the season has not been without its ups and downs. But now, out the other side of those, it does appear like the Cottagers could run away with automatic promotion and build on the current seven point gap between themselves and third place in the coming months.