Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff explains the potential impact of Ben Brereton Diaz transfer rumours at Blackburn Rovers

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff does not feel that transfer rumours around Ben Brereton Diaz will have a negative effect on Blackburn Rovers’ form in the Championship.

It is easy to see how transfer speculation could create some friction within the dressing room, with information so widely available these days that it would be hard for players to avoid rumours about the future of their team-mates. Sometimes we see players removed from the matchday squad due to speculation affecting their mindset and desire to play for their current club.

That does not seem to be impacting the performances of Ben Brereton Diaz as we edge towards the January transfer window. The Chilean has been getting better if anything and is starting to take on a talismanic role in the Rovers team that currently sits third in the Championship table.

When asked how the speculation may be affecting the Blackburn squad, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“It is clearly something the players are aware of, particularly in this day and age and the amount of information that is out there.

“I’m sure that from a players point of view, they’re trying to deal with it as best they can and keep their heads down. I’ve heard he’s (Brereton Diaz) a fantastic lad, completely committed and professional and he’s just got to keep doing his job, sometimes these decisions (transfers) are out of your hands. If he keeps doing the business and keeping his head down then there’s no reason why they can’t keep him. He’s still at a really good age.”

It is a huge credit to Tony Mowbray that he has been able to maintain the 22-year-old’s motivation and dedication despite playing in the Premier League in the future probably being at the back of the Chilean’s mind. Blackburn have recruited the right personalities to produce this excellent squad and with Darragh Lenihan and Joe Rothwell’s contracts also ticking down they may have to deal with speculation about other players in their ranks next month.