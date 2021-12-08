Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff explains how Sheffield United can bridge the gap to the play-offs

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff believes that Sheffield United can keep their play-offs hopes alive if they continue to increase the tempo of their play on the pitch.

Paul Heckingbottom has overseen two impressive performances, first a 2-0 win over Bristol City followed by beating Cardiff City 3-2 on their travels, since the sacking of Slavisa Jokanovic and seems to be a manager more suited to the club’s direction on and off the pitch.

The Blades have been incredibly inconsistent this season and Jokanovic ultimately failed to address the losing mentality within the squad that carried over from their calamitous 2020/21 campaign. With a four and a half year contract bestowed upon him, Heckingbottom has been put forward as the man to lead United back to the promiseland and he has started very positively.

When asked how the Blades can go about cutting the current five point gap between themselves and the top six, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“Having watched Sheffield United on a number of occasions this year, for me it’s a bit of tempo, it’s a bit of intent to put teams under a bit more pressure with the ball. Under Jokanovic they wanted to be a possession based team, it allowed other teams to get in and make it hard for them, when a team is so adamant on keeping the ball. It was a bit laboured and slow at times.

“There’s no doubt they’ve got some amazing firepower. Getting (Rhian) Brewster back scoring is really, really important. It’s a squad that’s full of quality.”

With Brewster currently ruled out through injury the baton is passed onto the reliable duo of David McGoldrick and Billy Sharp to lead the charge for Sheffield United. Supported by the overwhelming quality of Morgan Gibbs-White the Blades will be hard to stop if they can continue building this positive momentum.