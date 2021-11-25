Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff delivers verdict on Dominic Solanke’s Bournemouth form

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff has paid tribute to Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke’s recent resurgence, and says he will be key to the club’s push for promotion this season.

After scoring once in 27 appearances for Liverpool at first-team level, the former Chelsea youngster joined Bournemouth in the 2019 January transfer window, for a reported £19million.

However, Solanke struggled during his 18-month spell in the top-flight for the Cherries. The striker scored just three goals in 42 Premier League games for the south coast club as they eventually suffered relegation from the top-flight at the end of the 2019/20 season.

That drop into the Championship did seem to galvanise Solanke though, with the one-time England international scoring 15 goals in all competitions last season as Bournemouth only missed out on promotion back to the Premier League via the play-offs.

This Solanke has already gone better than that, with his goal in Bournemouth’s 1-1 draw with Millwall on Wednesday night meaning he has now scored 16 times in 20 league and cup games across the course of the campaign.

Those goals from Solanke have helped Bournemouth to second in the current Championship table, eight points clear of the play-off places after 19 games of the campaign.

Now it seems as though McAnuff has been hugely impressed with what he has seen from Solanke recently.

Asked what he has made of the striker’s upturn in form over the past couple of seasons, McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“He’s certainly a different player to the one we saw a couple of years ago. He’s moved around for some big big money and sometimes that can have a bit of a negative effect in terms of the pressure and maybe what people are expecting.

“What he’s revelling in this season is being the main man. He’s being that focal point of the team, he does a lot of work off the ball, selfless work really for a number nine who’s scoring the amount of goals that he is.

“He does so much and maybe previously, he did too much work outside the box and for other people. I think he’s now realised now: ‘my main aim and job here, is to get the goals that fire this team up and fire them to promotion’.

“I’ve certainly noticed a bit more of a streak in him where when that balls wide or in and around the box he’s thinking he’s got to be in that position to finish those chances off.

“He’s a real all round number nine, he brings players into play really well. I’ve seen him on a number of occasions this year. He can go long, in behind you and he’ll work you, he can come short and bring people into play.

“Certainly for me, you have to look at the goals that Aleksandar Mitrovic has scored and he’s been outstanding, but in terms of an all round number nine that can do everything, Dom Solanke’s been brilliant so far.

“He’s such an important player for Bournemouth, I’m sure they’re hoping and praying that he can keep going, one in terms of scoring the goals, but keeping fit as well because he’s so important to that team and the way they play.”

