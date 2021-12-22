Exclusive: Jobi McAnuff assesses Barnsley’s chances of staying up in the Championship this season

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Jobi McAnuff does not think that Barnsley will stay up in the second tier this season unless they can have a hugely positive January transfer window.

The Tykes looked so well placed to kick on in 2021/22 after the standards were set from their fifth placed finish last season under Valerien Ismael. However, it has not panned out anything like that, Markus Schopp’s reign went horribly wrong and at the season’s halfway stage they have only won two matches. The Tykes are seven points from safety going into the busy Christmas period and will be hoping to cut that gap in order to sell their survival bid to potential signings in January.

Barnsley have drawn three of their last four and have tightened up a little defensively under Poya Asbaghi. But any claims that they are set to escape relegation in the second half of the season have not been backed up in their performances.

When asked if Barnsley’s survival hopes rest on January, Jobi McAnuff exclusively told Football League World:

“They need a striker desperately. Looking at their goal return this season (15), it’s been horrendous. The new manager has got them a lot more organised. Draws at the moment are no good they’ve got a big gap to make up and you have to win games to do that. So I certainly think that will be an area that they look to strengthen, it is the hardest position on the pitch to get because everyone’s after a goalscorer. The squad needs help if they are to avoid the drop. I still unfortunately see them as one of the three teams who will get relegated.”

If it was not for Derby County propping up the table due to points deductions, a lot more would have been made of the terrible first half of the campaign at Oakwell. Barnsley have been as poor as any side who has been fighting down there in recent years and have to freshen up the squad if they are to take their survival bid into the business end of the season.