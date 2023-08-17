Highlights Jermaine Pennant enjoyed his time at Birmingham City under Steve Bruce, considering him the best man manager he's worked with.

Despite Birmingham City's relegation, Pennant felt he gave everything he could and his ability shone through, earning him a move to Liverpool.

Pennant's time at Birmingham was worthwhile as it allowed him to put himself on the map again and thrive under Bruce, leading to a successful career.

Jermaine Pennant has revealed that he thoroughly enjoyed his time at Birmingham City, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Pennant was previously at Arsenal, scoring a hat-trick in a 6-1 win against Southampton at the start of the Gunners' 49-game unbeaten run.

But his game time at Highbury was limited, with the winger both lucky and unlucky to find himself in the English capital at a time when the club was thriving, with Arsene Wenger having top-quality players involving Dennis Bergkamp and Thierry Henry.

Because of the sheer amount of talent at the club, Pennant was sent out on loan to Watford, Leeds United and Birmingham City before making a permanent £3m move to the latter in 2005.

Birmingham City's 2005/06 season

After securing a midtable finish the previous season, Blues would have been hopeful of retaining their Premier League status the following season as well.

Unfortunately, they failed to make a good start to the 2005/06 campaign and they never fully recovered from that.

Although they weren't terrible defensively, they scored just 28 times in 38 league games and that was never going to be enough to keep the Midlands outfit afloat in the top flight.

Pennant, however, did enough to put himself in the shop window with two goals and four assists in 38 league appearances and earned himself a switch to Liverpool in the summer of 2006.

What did Jermaine Pennant say about Steve Bruce?

Bruce was the man in charge at St Andrew's during the 2005/06 season - and Pennant had nothing but good things to say about both the 62-year-old and the Midlands club.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "Yeah I did, I really did (enjoy my time at St Andrew's). I thought it was a great city, great fanbase.

"I thought Steve Bruce the manager really got the best out of me and to this day, I think he's the best man manager that I've worked under.

"Obviously, the season didn't go to plan with the relegation but from a personal point of view, I thought I gave everything I could and my ability shone through, hence why I got a move to Liverpool on the back of that."

Was Jermaine Pennant's time at Birmingham City worthwhile?

Pennant's time at Birmingham allowed the winger to put himself on the map again and he seemed to thrive under Bruce, so this was definitely a worthwhile move.

He could have remained at Arsenal and tried to force his way back into Wenger's plans but it must have come to a point where he had to move on for the sake of his career.

Managing to get a full season of top-tier football under his belt, that allowed him to impress and if Liverpool hadn't taken him, another club probably would have.

Perhaps Pennant will feel regret about the fact he wasn't able to play for Blues again following his departure in 2006 - because he may have felt he had unfinished business at the Midlands club.

But he still enjoyed a successful career and enjoyed some great highs, with his time at Birmingham being one of those despite their relegation.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Football League World on behalf of