Jermaine Pennant believes Stoke City could secure promotion via the play-offs at the end of the season, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The Potters have endured a pretty disappointing time in the Championship since their fall from the Premier League, even though they had a mad spending spree in the summer of 2018 to try and secure a quick return to the top flight.

Unfortunately, that spending failed to pay dividends and despite having a period of stability under Michael O'Neill who steadied the ship following Nathan Jones' unsuccessful time at the helm, the Northern Irishman was unable to make much meaningful progress during his time in charge.

Following his sacking during the early stages of last season, Alex Neil arrived and endured a pretty tough start to life at the bet365 Stadium.

But his side showed some promising signs in March and at the start of April and that will give Stoke fans some hope for this season, with Neil overseeing a rebuild this summer.

Who have Stoke City brought in?

There were plenty of players released and many former first-teamers returned to their parent clubs earlier this summer, giving Stoke the opportunity to freshen up their squad.

Enda Stevens, Ben Pearson, Michael Rose, Daniel Johnson and Luke McNally, who all have a decent amount of EFL experience under their belts, have all come in.

Andre Vidigal, Wesley and Ryan Mmaee have also arrived, with the trio joining on a permanent basis. Ki-Jana Hoever has re-joined the club on loan - and Chiquinho and Mark Travers have also joined on temporary deals.

Jermaine Pennant's thoughts on whether Stoke City can win promotion

With these additions in mind, Stoke will be hoping to be at the right end of the table this season.

And Pennant believes promotion could even be on the cards, telling FLW: "I don't think they will be first or second but they can easily get in the play-offs.

"They've made some good signings and once you're in the play-offs, it's anyone's game.

"It's all about whoever's the best on that day really.

"So yes they can get promoted, but I don't think it will be automatic. If they get in the play-offs, then they've got as much right as anybody else from third to sixth."

Should Stoke City be expected to be in the promotion mix?

With the signings they have, they should be finishing in the top half but it will take time for the team to gel together and this is why there needs to be patience at the bet365 Stadium.

You could understand it if Stoke fans did get impatient because their club have been underwhelming since their return to the second tier.

However, they looked good at times last season and it wouldn't be a surprise to see them do well under Neil, who has won promotion from this division with Norwich City before.

Should they be expected to be in the top six though? Probably not - because Leeds United, Leicester City, Southampton, Coventry City, Sunderland and Middlesbrough will all be expected to be there.

But they should be pushing for the play-offs and it will be a disappointing season for them if they aren't that competitive at the top end of the division.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Football League World on behalf of bettingsites.co.uk.