Former Leeds United player Jermaine Pennant has exclusively told Football League World that if anyone can get the Whites promoted at the end of this term, it will be Daniel Farke.

The West Yorkshire side are currently battling adversity, with Jack Harrison one of several key players to seal a loan move away from Elland Road this summer.

This has probably left them with less money in their summer transfer budget, with others in the Championship including potential promotion rivals Leicester City and Southampton generating far more revenue from player sales.

Not only have they lost players for this season for very little or nothing, but they have also failed to bring in more than three additions during this window, partly due to the fact their takeover had to be ratified by the EFL.

Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow and Sam Byram have all joined - but there's much more work to do and last weekend's 1-0 defeat against Birmingham City reinforced this - even if some of their unavailable players return to action at some point.

How have Leeds United started the 2023/24 campaign?

Managing to rescue a late draw against Cardiff City in their opening league game of the 2023/24 campaign, they have taken just one point from a possible four and narrowly squeezed past Shrewsbury Town in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

That's not exactly an ideal start to the season for the Whites, who will have been hoping to take at least four points.

On paper, they will have been expecting to beat Cardiff at home, even though they have strengthened their squad considerably this summer.

They would have wanted to get something from the game at St Andrew's too, but a late penalty from Lukas Jutkiewicz consigned them to a defeat in the Midlands.

Does Jermaine Pennant think Leeds United can win promotion?

Pennant told FLW that he believes Watford and Southampton will secure promotion - but he didn't rule out a Premier League return for the Whites either.

He said: "It's always difficult when a team gets relegated from the Premier League.

"It's all about having the right players and that league, the Championship, is a demanding and difficult league and we've seen a lot of times teams come down and never come back. Daniel Farke has spent a lot of time in the Championship with Norwich, he's got the experience so if anyone can [guide Leeds back to the Premier League], it can be him.

"It's all about Leeds just getting used to the Championship, the physicality of it, the speed of it. The games come thick and fast and it's all about them getting into, possibly the play-offs if not second place."

What do Leeds United need to do to win promotion?

Recruitment will be key because they have the coaching staff, facilities and the fanbase needed to get themselves back to the top tier.

However, the fact so many players have left on loan probably means they are limited in what they can spend unless they cash in on a couple of key men.

Wilfried Gnonto is one player who should probably be sold because his situation is untenable and risks destabilising the whole club if this saga continues for too much longer.

Crysencio Summerville is another player that could potentially leave considering he's been linked with a move away from Elland Road.

Regardless of whether they leave or not, they are in desperate need of more firepower in the final third and will need to recruit some attackers if they want to secure promotion, with their midfield also needing to be addressed.

Even if they manage to address key areas, the players will need to be in the right mental state to go out and perform as well, so that and recruitment will be crucial if they want to secure a quick top-flight return.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Football League World on behalf of bettingsites.co.uk.