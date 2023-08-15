Highlights Jermaine Pennant believes that Notts County belongs in the EFL and that they were unlucky not to be promoted last year.

He acknowledges that securing back-to-back promotions will be tough, but advises Notts County to keep fighting.

Notts County has talented players like McGoldrick and Langstaff who can make significant contributions, but depth and quality in all positions will be crucial for their success.

Ex-Notts County youngster Jermaine Pennant believes his former side belongs in the EFL, making this claim as he spoke to Football League World.

The Magpies were exceptional under Luke Williams last season, winning 32 of their 46 league games, conceding less than a goal per game on average and scoring 117 times in the process.

Finishing four points behind National League champions Wrexham, they were unlucky not to finish at the top of the tree in the end, with the Welsh side's ability to lure some excellent players to the Racecourse Ground paying dividends for them.

Managing to overcome Boreham Wood in the play-off semis, they then secured a victory in the final against Paul Cook's Chesterfield, winning the game at Wembley on penalties.

They deserved to come out on top in the English capital following their dominance in the league - and have recruited a number of capable players this summer including Dan Crowley, Jodi Jones and David McGoldrick.

McGoldrick scored 22 goals for Derby County in League One last season, so the experienced forward should be a real asset for the League Two side.

The Irishman has already scored for the fourth-tier outfit, with that goal coming in a 5-1 defeat against Sutton United on the opening day.

They responded well last weekend though, securing a 3-2 victory over Grimsby Town to get themselves off the mark.

Does Jermaine Pennant think promotion is on the cards at Notts County?

Securing three points from a possible six in their opening two league games, that's not a terrible start, even if they have conceded seven times in the process.

Pennant believes it will be tough for them to secure back-to-back promotions - but has instructed his old side to keep plugging away.

"I'm very glad that they're back in the EFL," he told FLW.

"I think that's where they belong - the oldest club in the pyramid. It would be a shame for them not to be in the league. They've got a massive ground for the league they are in and the support has never changed, they've always had that faithful fanbase.

"And I said they were unlucky to not be promoted automatically last year.

"Promotion is going to be tough, the first defeat that they got, the goalkeeper got sent off. You can maybe push that aside, being down to ten men for the majority of the game is always difficult, especially with your goalkeeper as well.

"But they showed great spirit in coming back from that heavy defeat to then go and beat Grimsby 3-2. So they've got just got keep fighting away, but again, stepping up a league is always difficult."

Is promotion possible for Notts County?

They have some great players at their disposal. Aidan Stone is a solid shot-stopper to have, Adam Chicksen has a good CV and so do John Bostock and Jodi Jones.

If those players can make big contributions this term, that can only be a good thing for Williams' side.

But their biggest assets are arguably McGoldrick and Macauley Langstaff, with the former scoring regularly in the third tier last term and the latter also establishing himself as a hugely prolific goalscorer.

If they can be heavily utilised, County could have real success this season but they need to ensure they have enough depth and quality in all positions.

A midtable finish would be solid enough - but they will be keen to secure another promotion. And who could blame them?

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Football League World on behalf of bettingsites.co.uk.