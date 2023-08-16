Jermaine Pennant believes his former side Birmingham City could enjoy success with their new American owners and follow in the footsteps of League Two outfit Wrexham, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The Welsh side have Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney at the club - and have enjoyed great success since the actors arrived at the Racecourse Ground.

They brought in some superb players last season, with Elliot Lee, Anthony Forde, Andy Cannon, Eoghan O'Connell and Ben Foster all arriving.

Former England international Foster only arrived during the latter stages of the 2022/23 campaign - but was able to do enough to guide Phil Parkinson's side to the only automatic promotion spot in the National League.

Managing to fend off Notts County, that in itself was a massive achievement and after bringing in Will Boyle and James McLean, they could easily compete for a spot at the top end of the fourth tier.

What state are Birmingham City in?

Birmingham, meanwhile, are in the early stages of their 2023/24 Championship campaign and are in a reasonably good state.

They may have sold Tahith Chong and Jobe Bellingham and lost some of last season's loanees - but they have brought in a decent number of players to compensate for departures.

Eight players have all arrived permanently, allowing Blues to use the loan market during the latter stages of the summer window if they wish to.

And a ninth signing could arrive shortly, with the Midlands side agreeing a deal to take Sory Kaba to St Andrew's.

They may be keen to add more faces to their squad before the summer transfer window closes - but they could be in worse shape right now and have been able to spend because of player sales and the fee they received following Jude Bellingham's move from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid.

Jermaine Pennant's Birmingham City claim

Pennant believes Birmingham have the fundamentals in place - but he also wonders whether Blues can do more in the transfer market before the deadline passes.

He told FLW: "Sometimes a new lease of life, new owners, once that's under their belt and that's all sorted now, I think the board, the players, the coaching staff can all concentrate on the coming season and we've seen what happened to Wrexham with their American owners, Hollywood A-listers.

"If they can get the same kind of story that Wrexham have, then hopefully it can be a better season and a more successful season for Birmingham.

"But they've got the fundamentals there, it's about really grabbing the bull by the horns and the window is still open, they've got an injection of money. Can they get a few more players to take that next step?"

Can Birmingham City enjoy a successful season?

The ingredients are certainly there for them to enjoy a decent season.

They have two excellent goalkeepers with John Ruddy and Neil Etheridge at their disposal.

In defence, they have added Ethan Laird, Dion Sanderson and Lee Buchanan and that's hugely positive, but they could benefit from adding more depth to their centre-back and right-back positions.

Krystian Bielik is also an excellent addition and the likes of Tyler Roberts and Keshi Anderson should add something different in the final third.

There's work to be done in the transfer market but if Kaba comes in, that would be a very positive start to the latter stages of the window.

Jermaine Pennant was speaking to Football League World on behalf of bettingsites.co.uk.