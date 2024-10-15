Jeremie Aliadiere still feels a special connection with Middlesbrough despite having left the club more than a decade ago.

The forward, who cost the Teessiders £2 million from Arsenal in 2007 and went on to make 86 appearances - scoring 12 goals and providing 12 assists - in his three years at the Riverside, looks back very fondly on his time at Boro and keeps an eye out for how his former club are faring.

Indeed, speaking exclusively to Football League World, via William Hill Vegas, Aliadiere reflected on his strong feelings for the Championship outfit and shared his thoughts on their promotion hopes this term.

Jeremie Aliadiere will never forget Middlesbrough, Arsenal gestures

Having come through at Arsenal, Aliadiere headed to the North East in the summer of 2007.

He was a regular fixture in the side during his first two campaigns on Teesside, the latter of which saw them relegated to the Championship.

Injuries plagued him in the second tier and he would move on at the end of the 2009/10 campaign after his contract expired.

Reflecting on his time at the club, he said: “I had a great time at Middlesbrough.

"I wanted to play first-team football and Gareth Southgate gave me the trust and belief.

“I would have stayed at Boro longer if I could have. I was playing week in, week out. This is exactly what my aim was.

“I had many good memories of my time at Boro. The fans were great, they appreciated the hard work and effort the team and I were putting in. Unfortunately, we got relegated, but in the Premier League, it was a good experience playing each week and I am grateful for the opportunity.”

An injury in 2010/11 pre-season saw a move back to the Premier League fall through but luckily for Aliadiere, Boro offered to let him use their facilities for his rehabilitation - a gesture he has not forgotten.

He said: “Middlesbrough were a great club for me. They did everything they could for me and I enjoyed my time there a lot.

“The injuries I had were frustrating, but Boro allowed me to use their facilities which was a massive help to get back to full fitness.

“This was something I will never forget as it really helped me back on my feet.”

It was a difficult period for the forward as he struggled to get back to full fitness and find a new club, which made the help from former clubs Boro and Arsenal all the more important.

He explained: “That was tough. I had injuries which I couldn't shake off and I wanted to play at the top level. Unfortunately, nothing materialised.

“Arsene Wenger was great, he allowed me to go back to Arsenal and train to get match fit. I then went to Lorient in France and was there a few seasons before heading to Qatar.”

Michael Carrick can lead promotion push

Aliadiere hung up his boots in 2017 but has kept a keen eye on how Boro have fared in recent years.

The Frenchman believes Michael Carrick can lead a promotion challenge this season, particularly as there is not a clear favourite for the Championship title.

He said: "He has been at the club a while now and has shown a lot in that time to suggest he can guide Boro back.

“The Championship though it so competitive, with so many games, it's a tough league to get out off and you need a deep squad, luck and quality.

“The teams coming down from the Premier League have an advantage for sure, with the extra quality and plenty of squad players.

“But, this year, I don't see a frontrunner in the league and this helps Boro for sure. They can get in the play-offs this season and you never know what can happen.

“In my view, they deserve to be in the Premier League, they have a great chairman and I will be following them.”

Steve Gibson must sign proven Championship players in January

In what looks set to be a tight promotion race, the January transfer window will be vital.

But Aliadiere believes that Steve Gibson should look to add proven players at Championship level if he wants to add to Carrick's ranks at the turn of the year.

He explained: "It's difficult as you don't want to overspend, but you can believe you can get closer if you do go in the market to that extra reinforcement.

“January is always tough to buy players, given the need for instant impact, so if they buy, it's going to have to be someone who knows the division.”

The goals will come for Emmanuel Latte Lath

Getting the most out of the players already at the Riverside will likely be more important than any potential new recruits.

Striker Emmanuel Latte Lath finished last term on a frightening goalscoring run but has struggled to reach the same heights in 2024/25.

He has just one goal to his name but Aliadiere believes that the tide will turn if Boro keep creating chances.

The former forward said: "It's confidence, it really is. It may take one or two goals and he can be back scoring week in week out.

“Boro must continue to create chances and Latte Lath can then be in the right place to score goals. Keep working hard at your game I would say, the goals will come I am sure.”