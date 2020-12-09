Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce shares League One prediction that Charlton fans should love

Former Charlton Athletic winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has predicted that his former club will be pushing for League One promotion come the end of the season and praised the job done by manager Lee Bowyer, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

2020 has not been the easiest of years for the Addicks, who have had to deal with a string of off-pitch issues and were relegated from the Championship on the last day of the 2019/20 campaign.

With Bowyer still at the helm, Charlton have bounced back over the last few months and are sixth in League One as things stand – five points back from the automatic promotion places.

Campbell-Ryce, who came through the club’s academy and made his debut while they were still a top-flight outfit, has suggested that the Addicks are in good hands at the moment and predicted they will be pushing for promotion next May.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: “I don’t really know Lee Bowyer but I definitely admire him from afar. I think he’s done an incredible job there in difficult times.

“The takeovers and issues with owners, it’s never an easy job. People think being a manager is just picking a team on a Saturday and trying to get three points. There are so many other things that you need to factor in, which are part of the day-to-day job.

“When the hierarchy is in trouble, it’s hard to work with and you don’t know whether the club is coming or going, it does make your job sometimes untenable but he’s kept it together.

“Unfortunately, they went down last year but they’ll definitely be in and around it at the end of the season.”