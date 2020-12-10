Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce reveals what Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo must do to take his game to the next level

Former Bristol City winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has claimed that Robins forward Antoine Semenyo has got “undoubted ability” and suggested that consistency will help him take his game to the next level, speaking in an exclusive interview with Football League World.

The 20-year-old forward spent much of last season out on loan but has been a regular in the senior side under Dean Holden – bagging two goals and seven assists in his 20 appearances this season.

A pacy and direct player with quick feet whose ability to create something out of nothing has been a useful weapon for the Robins this term, there are certainly similarities to be drawn between Semenyo and Campbell-Ryce.

The former City winger spent two years at Ashton Gate and, speaking exclusively to Football League World, he revealed he was a big fan of Semenyo but outlined what he needed to do to step up his game.

He said: “Yeah he can definitely (become a key player at City). He’s got undoubted ability, it is just finding that consistency.

“Players like him, like myself, you have games where you can be breathtaking and unbelievable but when you’re not you’ve got to make sure you’re doing the other stuff. Make sure you’re working off the ball.

“I think that was always questioned but the ability is unquestionable. It seems like he’s had a fantastic start to the season and long may it continue.”

Semenyo’s excellent start to the campaign has helped Holden’s men to sixth in the Championship through 17 games.

A product of the City academy system, the 20-year-old made his debut for the senior side in 2019 but despite turning heads while on loan at Newport County, struggled to make an impact at Ashton Gate under former boss Lee Johnson.

Holden’s faith in the forward has helped him flourish and his next chance to impress looks set to come against Rotherham United on Saturday, with the Robins knowing a win could send them into the top two.