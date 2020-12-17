Exclusive: Jamal Campbell-Ryce makes promotion claim that Bournemouth, Norwich City, and Watford fans should love

Former Bristol City and Barnsley winger Jamal Campbell-Ryce has highlighted Bournemouth, Norwich City, and Watford as favourites for Championship promotion this season, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The trio were relegated from the Premier League last season but have bounced back quickly and currently occupy the second tier’s top three places.

A run of four wins on the bounce has helped the Canaries open up a three-point lead at the top of the Championship, while Watford are three points back from second-placed Bournemouth.

There is a long way to go yet, however, and there are a number of sides vying for promotion in a congested top half of the table, with just five points separating third from 12th.

With more than 200 Championship appearances under his belt, Campbell-Ryce knows what life is like in the second tier of English football how hard it is to get out of.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he highlighted the three recently relegated sides as favourites to win the race this season.

Campbell-Ryce said: “The Championship is such a tough, tough level. Bournemouth are probably one of the favourites to go up and then you look at Watford, another favourite, these are clubs that are flying at the minute. Norwich City as well, all three came down from the Premier League after struggling.

“It’s such a difficult step up to the Premier League. It’s so difficult finding that balance of not overspending but having enough quality in the group to get you into the Premier League and then to sustain it.”