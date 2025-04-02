Ex-Wycombe Wanderers defender turned EFL pundit Joe Jacobson believes that Burnley have a good chance of keeping CJ Egan-Riley at the club for next season if they get promoted, with his contract set to expire this summer, but a potential move to West Ham may be too good to turn down if the Clarets remain in the second-tier.

Egan-Riley has been with Burnley since a 2022 move from Manchester City, but has had to wait until this season to display his talents on a consistent basis at Turf Moor.

Despite being relatively inexperienced for a 22-year-old, he has been a real standout at the back for Scott Parker so far this term in the Clarets' promotion push alongside the likes of Maxime Esteve, Bashir Humphreys, Connor Roberts and former City teammate James Trafford.

CJ Egan-Riley's 2024/25 Championship statistics (as per FBref) Appearances (starts) 34 (33) Goals 1 Clean sheets 25 Pass completion % 86% Tackles per game 1.61 Passes into final third per game 5.12 Ball recoveries per game 4.63

The England youth international signed a three-year contract at the club when he joined, so with his current deal set to expire at the end of this campaign and no new agreement reached as yet, his impressive form has alerted the Hammers to his potential availability in the months to come.

Joe Jacobson makes CJ Egan-Riley contract verdict amid West Ham interest

Egan-Riley's first appearances for the Clarets came in the Championship in his first campaign at the club, but he was soon loaned out to Hibernian in January 2023, and went on to make 14 appearances in the Scottish Premiership.

He failed to play in the Premier League last season under Vincent Kompany, so was again loaned out in the winter window to PSV Eindhoven, but was surprisingly assigned to their under-21 side rather than the senior team.

The 22-year-old returned to Turf Moor in the summer with a new challenge to get himself into the team under boss Parker, and he has been a near mainstay in one of the most impressive Championship defences ever so far this term as they aim for an immediate return to the top-flight.

With his Clarets' contract set to expire in June, ExWHUEmployee has revealed that the defender is a prime target for West Ham, and has claimed that the Premier League outfit are expected to step up their interest in Egan-Riley ahead of the summer.

