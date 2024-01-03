Highlights The Tyne-Wear derby is a highly anticipated and intense game that means a lot to the fans.

Sunderland has had a good record against Newcastle in recent years, but Newcastle's rising force in the Premier League gives them a chance to break that streak.

Jack Colback, a former player for both teams, understands the significance of the derby and would have loved to be at the Stadium of Light to watch it, but doubts how well it would go down with the fans.

Former Newcastle United and Sunderland midfielder Jack Colback has revealed he has never experienced a game that meant as much to fans as a Tyne-Wear derby, speaking exclusively to Football League World, courtesy of Copybet, ahead of the latest meeting between the two North East rivals on Saturday.

Having been drawn against each other in the third round of the FA Cup, the pair will meet this weekend for the first time since March 2016 - when they were both Premier League clubs - to renew their bitter rivalry.

The Black Cats have not been beaten by Newcastle since a 1-0 defeat in August 2011, when Ryan Taylor's free-kick was the difference, and have won six of the last seven meetings between the two.

With the Saudi PIF-backed Mags now a rising force in the Premier League and Sunderland still scrapping it out for a top six place in the Championship, the visitors will fancy their chances of ending that run at the Stadium of Light this weekend and are the favourites to do so.

But the rotten form Eddie Howe's side have shown over the past month - having lost seven of their last eight games in all competitions - has to offer the hosts, who are still finding their feet under new boss Michael Beale, hope of another famous victory.

Jack Colback: I'd love to be at the Stadium of Light

Colback has a third round FA Cup tie of his own to contend with on Saturday, with QPR hosting Premier League side AFC Bournemouth at Loftus Road, but will no doubt be keeping a close eye on proceedings in the lunchtime kick-off on Wearside.

A boyhood Newcastle fan who came through the Sunderland youth system, the 34-year-old became the first player to transfer directly between the two clubs since 1998 when he controversially swapped the Black Cats for the Toon on a free transfer in 2014.

It's fair to say that the Sunderland faithful have not forgotten and Colback has been far from popular with the Wearside supporters since, a fact that's certainly not lost on him.

Speaking exclusively to FLW in December, courtesy of Copybet, the R's midfielder offered his unique insight on Saturday's clash - having played in the derby for both teams - and even jokingly teased a return to the Stadium of Light for it.

“It's an unbelievable draw, to be fair," he said. "The fans will be buzzing with it.

“I've experienced nothing like that game in terms of a derby and how much it means to the fans.

“When I was at Sunderland, we used to play every season in the same league, at Newcastle it was the same. So to have such a long break since the last derby game, I think it’ll make it even more highly anticipated.

“Previously, Sunderland fans probably were a bit more confident going into it because I think they’d won six in a row one point. But, I think that the tables have turned slightly.

“To be honest, I'd love to go and watch it in the stands, I’ve got mates that are Newcastle fans and a few from Sunderland, but I’m not sure how well that would go down if I was noticed.

“It’ll be a great game and whoever wins will be happy for the week.”

