It is looking increasingly likely that Isaiah Jones will stay at Middlesbrough this summer despite interest from clubs in England and France, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

FLW revealed in April that a host of Premier League and Championship clubs were keen on the 23-year-old and that he could be allowed to leave the Riverside in the upcoming transfer window.

Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Millwall, Norwich City, Sunderland, and West Ham were among his suitors at that time.

Now, sources have exclusively informed FLW that it is looking increasingly likely that Jones will stay at Boro this summer.

He found himself out of favour at the Riverside at the start of April but fought his way back into contention in the final weeks of the season and has a part in Michael Carrick's plans for next term.

However, FLW understands that multiple French clubs and one of the teams that was relegated out of the Premier League in 2022/23 hold an interest in Jones and are weighing up whether to make an offer.

The lightning-quick wide man enjoyed a breakthrough campaign under Chris Wilder last term, contributing a goal and nine assists from wing-back.

He has been utilised further forward by Carrick, battling it out with Marcus Forss for the starting spot on the right wing, and finished the season with three goals and five assists from 37 appearances.

When does Isaiah Jones' Middlesbrough contract expire?

Jones signed a new three-and-a-half-year deal in November 2021, which means his current contract expires in the summer of 2025.

As a result, Boro will be able to demand a significant fee if the 23-year-old is to depart in the upcoming window.

Jones joined the North East club from non-league side Tooting & Mitcham in July 2019.