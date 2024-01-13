Highlights Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead believes the team has plenty of goal-scoring ability to compensate for injured striker George Hirst.

Ipswich Town is currently second in the Championship table and pushing for automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Broadhead expressed his desire to play in the Premier League and believes promotion would be a dream come true for himself and the team.

Ipswich Town forward Nathan Broadhead believes the Tractor Boys have enough goals in their team to replace injured striker George Hirst as they push on toward their Premier League dream, he has told Football League World exclusively.

Town have been the surprise package in the Championship in 2023/24, flying high and challenging for automatic promotion in their first season since coming up from League One.

Kieran McKenna's side remain second but a five-game winless run in the league has seen their lead over third-place Southampton cut to just three points, with Leeds United four points back from the Saints.

"Everyone can score goals in our team"

The injury to starting number nine George Hirst, who had bagged six goals and six assists in 23 Championship games but will now be out until the latter stages of the season at the earliest, has not helped and McKenna has admitted that signing a replacement is a priority in the winter window.

Broadhead, who is Town's top scorer in 2023/24 with eight goals and two assists, insists that the Tractor Boys have the goals in their team to replace Hirst.

He told FLW: “Everyone can score goals in our team, which is a massive thing in football – goals change games. I love scoring goals; I love creating goals – it's my job and I get paid to do that!”

Tractor Boys eyeing three points at Carrow Road

A product of the Everton youth academy, Broadhead impressed on loan spells at Sunderland and Wigan Athletic, before signing permanently for Ipswich last January.

The 26-year-old contributed eight goals and six assists to help fire Ipswich to promotion from League One last season and has not slowed down in the Championship.

Perhaps his biggest Town goal yet came in the East Anglia derby against Norwich City in December. The Wales international bagged the opener but in-form Ipswich were unable to claim a long-awaited victory over their fierce local rivals as Jonathan Rowe's brace and then Wes Burns' strike ensured the points were shared.

Broadhead enjoyed finding the net in what was the first derby of his career but feels that he and his teammates owe the Canaries something after failing to beat them at Portman Road.

“I enjoyed scoring against Norwich City – it was a great occasion and I love a great occasion," he said. "It was the first derby that I played in, and it was amazing. I should’ve scored at least three, but to score was amazing, and hopefully can change it to three points away from home.”

Premier League promotion is "everyone's dream"

Ipswich will get another chance against Norwich at Carrow Road in April but for the time being, their attention is on getting back on track in the Championship promotion race.

Town have not allowed themselves to get carried away this season and are now focussed on putting the work in to end their recent wobble but Broadhead admitted reaching the Premier League would be the stuff that dreams are made of.

The Welsh forward said: “At the beginning of the season, the manager [Kieran McKenna] said we wouldn’t look at the league table until Christmas. We haven’t had the meeting yet that we were meant to have, but we’re just training hard, and hopefully we can keep on going.”

He added: “It would be massive to get promotion this season – I think it’s everyone’s dream to play in the Premier League, especially from being at a Premier League team when I was younger and not really getting a sniff.

"To go back down and then come back up would be a dream come true to myself, and hopefully I can do it.”

Ipswich are back in action this afternoon as they host top six hopefuls Sunderland, Broadhead's former employers, at Portman Road in the 5:30 kick-off.