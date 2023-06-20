Ipswich Town are keen on signing Derby County’s Jason Knight despite interest from Bristol City, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

Will Jason Knight leave Derby County?

The 22-year-old has been a regular for the Rams over the past few years, but their failure to win promotion last season has cast doubt over his future at Pride Park.

The Midlands outfit made the decision to trigger an extension in Knight’s contract earlier this year, which means he is about to enter the final 12 months of his deal with Derby.

Therefore, a departure is expected this summer, and Bristol City have made an early move to win the race for the Ireland international, as it was revealed by Telegraph reporter John Percy that the Robins have made two offers for Knight, both of which have been rejected.

The latest bid was believed to be around £1.5m, which was described as ‘getting closer’ to Derby’s valuation. Nevertheless, it remains to be seen whether Bristol City return with another offer for the player.

However, FLW can reveal that the Tractor Boys are also monitoring Knight, with the recruitment team at Portman Road big fans of the player.

Knight has made over 150 appearances for Derby, with the vast majority of those coming in the Championship over the years.

Ipswich Town summer transfer plans

After winning promotion back to the Championship, Kieran McKenna is expected to be very busy in the market as he looks to build a squad that is capable of being competitive in the second tier. It’s no secret that additions in midfield are expected, with the Suffolk outfit having been linked with several players in the past few weeks in that position.

Given the backing provided by the new owners, funding a move for Knight would certainly be possible, with reports indicating that around £2m may be needed to get the player from Derby.

Of course, the situation is complicated by Bristol City’s interest, and Derby will hope that the two engage in a bidding war to raise the price a bit more. Either way, it seems likely that Knight has played his last game for the Rams, and it will be interesting to see who wins the race for the midfielder.