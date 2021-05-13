Exclusive: Ipswich Town sent clear transfer warning ahead of summer clear-out

Ipswich Town could struggle to sell as many players as they want to this summer, the club’s former midfielder David Norris has exclusively told Football League World.

It has been a disappointing season for Ipswich, capped by some dismal performances on the pitch, as they ultimately finished ninth in the League One table, five points adrift of the play-offs.

Indeed, manager Paul Cook has not held back with some brutal assessments of his side following his appointment at Portman Road earlier this year.

That is something Cook now looks set to follow up on, with recent reports claiming that the Ipswich boss has told almost all of his squad to find new clubs in the summer transfer window.

However, it seems that Norris believes that doing that is unlikely to be simple, due to the deals that some of those players may be on at Portman Road.

Asked about whether Ipswich should be looking to sell some of those players still contracted to the club this summer, Norris told Football League World: “Possibly, I mean that’s easier said than done.

“I think if they’re not going to be part of the plans they would probably look to try and do something.

“But at a club like Ipswich, they might be on a decent setup, so it might be hard to actually move players under contract, unless they can get them out on loan and maybe free-up some of their wages.”

Despite that, it seems Norris does feel there needs to be change in the Ipswich playing squad, as he added: “But they need to get rid of all the deadwood that they don’t want.

“Anyone who might be a bad egg in the changing room, or upset what they have regards to team spirit and a good set of lads, and then bring in the right types.”