Ipswich Town’s Armando Dobra is in talks to join former boss Paul Cook at Chesterfield, Football League World has been told.

The 21-year-old attacker has been at Portman Road for the past five years and whilst he was highly-rated coming through the ranks, he has struggled to nail down a place in the first-team.

That saw Dobra go out on loan to Colchester United last season in League Two and another temporary switch away is expected ahead of the new season.

And, FLW can reveal that Cook wants to bring Dobra to Chesterfield, as he prepares to build a team that can push for promotion from the National League in what will be his first full season in charge.

Whilst that would see Dobra drop down a level from where he played most recently, it could give the Albanian U21 international the regular game time that he craves.

Cook will know all about Dobra having had a nine-month spell in charge of the Tractor Boys last year, which was ultimately not successful despite the heavy backing he was given in the transfer window by the board.

Dobra has made just 22 appearances for Ipswich in the league, with the majority of them having come under Cook.

