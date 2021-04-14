Exclusive: Ipswich Town hopeful on Tottenham agreement with PL side open to deal

Ipswich Town are hopeful of taking Troy Parrott back on loan again next season with Spurs happy with the progress he has made at Portman Road in recent months, Football League World has been told exclusively.

The Tractor Boys are hoping to achieve promotion to the Sky Bet Championship in the final weeks of the season via the play-offs but a damaging loss to AFC Wimbledon has left their hopes in the balance.

Regardless of division for next year, though, Town will be looking to make adjustments to their squad with Paul Cook getting his first full window in charge of the club and Parrott is a player they would like to keep for another loan spell.

Football League World understands that the Tractor Boys are hopeful of agreeing such a deal as, whilst Spurs would like him to play in the Championship next season, they appreciate the improvements he has made in Suffolk and so even if Town remain in League One they’d be open to an extension of his stay at Portman Road.

Parrott, of course, spent time at second-tier level earlier this season but his spell with Millwall was hampered by injuries and fitness problems.

At Ipswich, he’s featured that bit more and also got his first goal for the club against Plymouth in March.