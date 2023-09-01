Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott is set to join League One side Blackpool on loan, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 20-year-old centre-back thrived on loan with Gillingham last term and impressed in pre-season but is set for another spell away from Portman Road.

Who is Elkan Baggott?

A product of the Ipswich academy, Baggott made his debut for the Tractor Boys in the EFL Trophy in October 2020 and has gone on to play five times for the senior side since, including two Carabao Cup appearances this term.

The centre-back is a fully-fledged Indonesia international and has 16 caps for his nation under his belt already – having first appeared for them in November 2021 – while he appears to be highly-rated in East Anglia after signing a three-year contract last summer, which includes a one-year club option.

The majority of his senior appearances at club level have come while away from Town on loan. The defender caught the eye with a strong six-month spell on loan with Gills in League Two last season but found opportunities harder to come by after moving up a division to join Cheltenham Town in the new year.

Baggott featured just once for the Robins before returning to his parent club at the end of the 2022/23 campaign but impressed for Ipswich in pre-season, which has left Kieran McKenna with a difficult decision to make over his short-term future.

Elkan Baggott latest

It seems McKenna has made his mind up. Sources have exclusively informed FLW that the defender is set to join Blackpool on loan before tonight's transfer deadline.

EFL clubs have until 11pm to conduct the rest of their business.

Are Ipswich Town right to send Elkan Baggott on loan to Blackpool?

If McKenna felt the 20-year-old was excess to requirements this season, which he seems to, then a loan spell makes perfect sense and League One looks his level.

He might not have got the opportunities he or Ipswich will have hoped for last term but he thrived in League Two and his pre-season performances showed just what an exciting prospect he is.

Neil Critchley is a renowned coach, having cut his teeth in Liverpool's youth setup, and you do feel that the defender will be in very good hands once his Bloomfield Road move is completed.

As for the Tractor Boys, they have Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess, and George Edmundson as their centre-backs with the likes of Harry Clarke, Janoi Donacien, and Dom Ball able to provide cover but it would not be a surprise to see them draft one more defender.

What has Kieran McKenna said about Elkan Baggott this summer?

McKenna was quizzed about Baggott's future earlier in the window and hinted that it was a possibility given the strength of his other options.

He said (via TWTD) “We have our three most natural centre-halves from last season [Luke Woolfenden, Cameron Burgess and George Edmundson] all fit.

“Luke and Cameron are playing very well, and George is now feeling much better and training well.

“We have Dominic [Ball] who can play in that position as well. Of course, Elkan gives us good cover and an option in that position at the moment.

“As I’ve said, he is improving game by game. One area in any decisions we’ll make around a young player’s future will be the strength of the squad at the moment.

“But in the situation at the moment, that’s certainly not the only criteria around whether Elkan stays with the squad this season. It’s a number of different factors.”