Ipswich Town are closing in on the signing of Tottenham forward Dane Scarlett on loan, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

With around 36 hours left of the summer transfer window, EFL clubs are scrambling to make the final changes to their squad for the first half of the 2023/24 campaign.

Who is Dane Scarlett?

The 19-year-old is a product of the Spurs academy system – coming through the North London club's age-group teams and making 11 appearances for the senior side to date.

Scarlett first caught the eye in 2020/21 when he scored 25 goals in 24 games for the club's U18s and U21s as well as being handed his first taste of first team football in both the Europa League and the Premier League.

Last season, the England age-group international was sent out on loan to League One side Portsmouth. He finished with six goals in 34 appearances for Pompey and was in and out of the team after the appointment of John Mousinho but will have taken a lot from his first experience of regular senior football.

Scarlett was involved for Spurs as they crashed out of the Carabao Cup against Fulham on Tuesday evening and Ange Postecoglou suggested afterwards that the striker had a future under him in North London but could be sent out on loan before Friday's deadline.

Postecoglou told Football.London: “Yeah I thought he was bright when he came on. He has been really good for us in training, he’s working really hard.

“Look, I’ll sit down with Dane over the next couple of days and sort of chart a way forward for him. I really think he’s definitely got a future at our club and I really like his attributes as a striker.

“It’s always a balance with young players, will they get enough game time because for him the next stage of development is to play. He played a fair few games last year and I think he’s improved as a player since then.

“I’ll make that decision over the next couple of days and sit down with him, but I certainly see him as a Tottenham player and a lot of that will depend on what else happens over the next two or three days.”

Ipswich Town transfer latest

It appears the Spurs boss has made his decision as sources have exclusively informed FLW that Ipswich are close to signing Scarlett on loan.

FLW understands that Spurs still believe in the 19-year-old but see Town as a good loan destination given the creative options at Kieran McKenna's disposal.

When is Dane Scarlett out of contract at Tottenham?

Spurs' stance on the teenager makes plenty of sense given he still has three years left on his contract at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He's clearly a bright talent and though his spell in League One with Portsmouth might not have brought the sort of returns that many will have been hoping for, the Premier League club only need to look back at the career trajectory of one Harry Kane as a reminder that some players are slower than others to establish themselves at senior level.

Is Dane Scarlett a good signing for Ipswich Town?

The Championship season is a marathon and not a sprint so signing one more striker is the right move from Town.

Though he has his uses, they don't want to be relying on the likes of Kayden Jackson too often and adding Scarlett provides McKenna with another option.

The 19-year-old should get much better service with Ipswich than he did with Pompey last term and with a coach that is well regarded for his development of young players, it would be no surprise to see him find form in front of goal.