Exclusive: Ipswich, Portsmouth, Reading and Cardiff in transfer chase for 9-goal forward

A plethora of clubs throughout the EFL are eyeing up a transfer move for Salford City forward Brandon Thomas-Asante this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The 23-year-old has been in fine form for the Ammies under Gary Bowyer in League Two this season, scoring nine times in 29 appearances.

It has alerted clubs at higher levels to his potential availability, with Championship outfits such as Cardiff City, Reading and Swansea City tracking his progress.

A handful of League One teams are also in the running for the forward, including Wigan Athletic, Portsmouth, Ipswich and Milton Keynes Dons – the latter being the club whose academy Thomas-Asante came through before being released in the summer of 2019.

With his contract at Moor Lane expiring in June 2023, any move for Thomas-Asante will likely require a substantial transfer fee for his services in what could be Salford’s last chance to cash in on their goalscoring striker.