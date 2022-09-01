Exclusive: Ipswich Town in talks with League One rivals over deadline day deal

Ipswich Town are in talks to sign Burton Albion striker Gassan Ahadme, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Though not quite as hectic as a year ago, it’s been another busy summer at Portman Road as the club chiefs look to give Kieran McKenna the tools he needs to win promotion back to the Championship.

It seems the Tractor Boys are not done yet and are now pushing to get another deal done before the transfer window slams shut at 11pm this evening.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Ipswich are in talks with League One rivals Burton over a deal for Ahadme.

The 21-year-old striker has scored three goals in six league games for the Brewers this season as well as two goals and an assist in the Papa John’s Trophy.

The Moroccan joined Burton from Ipswich’s fierce rivals Norwich City back in January but it appears his days could be numbered at the Pirelli Stadium.

Ahadme was born in Spain and began his career with Club Gimnàstic Manresa before moving to Carrow Road in 2019.