QPR playmaker Ilias Chair has tipped Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Taylor Richards, Sinclair Armstrong, and Stephen Duke-McKenna to step up if he is away at the Africa Cup of Nations with Morocco in early 2024, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

The playmaker was part of the Atlas Lions squad that reached the semi-finals of the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first African nation to do so, and is hoping to be called up by Walid Regragui for the tournament in the Ivory Coast in January and February.

He has not been part of a Morocco squad since June but an upturn in form under new boss Marti Cifuentes may be enough to secure his place.

With the tournament set to run from 13th of January to 11th of February, and nations having until the 3rd of January to confirm their squad, Chair should know soon whether he's made the cut.

If he has then the 26-year-old could miss as many as five Championship games for the R's - a significant blow for a team battling for their second tier survival.

Armstrong, Dixon-Bonner, Richards, and Duke-McKenna tipped to step up

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Chair has tipped his West London teammates to step up if he does head to AFCON, naming four in particular, and revealed he is in regular contact with Regragui.

He said: “We speak to each other weekly and go over some minor stuff.

“The African Cup of Nations is there but all I can think about right now is QPR. That’s my main focus. Of course, AFCON is something you dream about.

“I’m a Moroccan international and the things we have done as a country are so great, I want to be back involved, but right now I’m focussed on QPR. If Morocco comes then it comes and I shift my focus onto that.”

“Yeah, of course (he’s confident that QPR will be fine without him)," he added.

“A team can't depend on just one player, that’s something very important.

“If I do go to AFCON, then other players will step up. I’m sure of that. You look at Elijah Dixon-Bonner, Taylor Richards, Sinclair Armstrong, Stephen Duke-McKenna. These are players that can step up and do great things.

“Hopefully, we will see them more and more this season, but these are top players and players that deserve to play.”

QPR are "going in the right direction"

A disappointing start to the season saw Gareth Ainsworth replaced by Cifuentes in October. Performances and results have improved dramatically since and there is now optimism that they can avoid the drop under the Spaniard.

10 points from their last five games has moved them to within two points of survival but Sheffield Wednesday, who beat them 2-1 on Saturday, are on the rise as well.

“We all know the season has been a little bit disappointing," said Chair. "But I think we are going in the right direction now. All we have to do now is just keep consistent and try to win as many games as we can.”