Exclusive: Ian Holloway shares honest verdict on QPR manager Mark Warburton

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has lauded Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton for the job that he is doing at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

Since the turn of the year, the Hoops have managed to deliver a host of impressive performances under the guidance of Warburton.

A run of 15 wins in 24 league games last season resulted in QPR securing a ninth-place finish in the Championship standings.

Warburton’s side have since made a relatively positive start to the 2021/22 campaign.

Currently 10th in the second-tier standings, QPR could potentially emerge as contenders for a play-off place next year if they are able to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the coming months.

The Hoops will also be looking to book their place in the quarter-finals of the League Cup when they host Sunderland on October 26.

Having suffered a heartbreaking defeat at the hands of West Bromwich Albion last Friday, QPR will be determined to get back to winning ways when they face Birmingham City tomorrow.

In an exclusive interview with Football League World, Holloway has admitted that Warburton deserves a lot of credit for the job that he has done at QPR.

The former Hoops boss said: “I think he has done really, really well.

“I think they have [QPR] got an identity, they try to keep the ball and manipulate the ball in a nice fashion and are really good to watch.

“They’re also producing some very fine young footballers so all I can do is give him a lot of credit.”

Holloway later added: “I think QPR fans have always liked talented players and I think they’ve got an awful lot of talent in the team and they’re trying to dominate the football and outplay teams which is exactly what I love to see.”

