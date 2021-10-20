Exclusive: Ian Holloway passes judgement of Lee Johnson’s new look squad at Sunderland

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway believes that a nice blend between players who have been through tough times at Sunderland, and some who have not, is working well in the Black Cats’ brilliant start to the season.

There has been a switch to recruit younger players at the Stadium of Light particularly this summer and with some also making the step up from the club’s academy the first team are looking refreshed.

The balance of youthful exuberance and experience appears to be a good cocktail for success if the early signs are anything to go by as Lee Johnson’s men aim for automatic promotion.

A 4-0 win at Crewe Alexandra on Tuesday evening demonstrated how ruthless to Black Cats can be when onsong and the visit of Charlton Athletic to the Stadium of Light on Saturday could also provide low hanging fruit.

When asked what he has made of Lee Johnson’s new look Sunderland squad this season, Ian Holloway exclusively told Football League World:

“I am not surprised he’s (Lee Johnson) got the mentality coming the right way. Some clubs have a huge problem with the mentality they’ve got and the expectation comes in the weight of their shirt.

“Sunderland supporters are magnificent, absolutely magnificent. That shirt is a very difficult and hard one to where when it’s going wrong. It must feel like it’s got lead in it.

“Lee gets the group believing in themselves. If you were part of the demise of that club, it’s nice to have a fresh start. I think he’s got the balance right of ones who knew what it felt like and ones who are going to try and take them back. It’s only a matter of time.”

Lee Johnson does look like the man to finally take Sunderland out of League One this season and with the respect he commanded in his time at Bristol City, the 40-year-old would also be expected to steady the ship effectively in the second tier.