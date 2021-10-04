Exclusive: Ian Holloway offers Bristol Rovers League Two promotion verdict

Discovery+ and Quest pundit Ian Holloway has insisted that his former club Bristol Rovers should be focusing on finding some stability this season, rather than targeting an immediate promotion back to League One.

The 2020/21 campaign was a turbulent one for the Gas, who changed manager twice throughout the course of the season.

Ben Garner had started the campaign in charge before being replaced by Paul Tisdale last November.

Tisdale himself was then sacked in February, with Joey Barton taking over at The Memorial Stadium later that same month.

But despite those changes of manager, the Gas were unable to avoid relegation from League One at the end of last season.

Despite that relegation, the club made a number of signings during the summer transfer window, with the playing squad undergoing something of a significant overhaul, with 17 news players arriving at the club.

Even so, it has since been a tricky start to life in League Two for Rovers, with their defeat to Swindon – now managed by Garner – on Saturday leaving them 20th in the fourth-tier standings, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Now it seems that Holloway, who both played for and managed Bristol Rovers for several years, believes that the club simply need to find their feet again this season, rather than target a swift return to League One.

Asked about the possibility of an immediate promotion back to League One for Bristol Rovers this season, Holloway exclusively told Football League World: “Immediate promotion? I just want to get a couple of back to back wins! That’ll do!

“Seriously I’m not looking like that. We’ve had a terrible period where I believe people above at the top of the club have made some terrible mistakes.

“They sacked Ben Garner when he’d just started to win. He had his best month and they got rid of him. Then the bloke they replaced him with (Paul Tisdale), they got rid of him in 12 weeks, and now Joey Barton has been left holding the can.

“Now they’re trying to support him which I hope they do, and we’ve had too much of a changeover of players, too much of a change over of manager and they need some stability.

“I’ve been saying it all along, what we’ve got to do as Bristol Rovers fans, is make sure that we’re behind the team. Last week away at Walsall, we had 1,000 people there.

“All I’m saying is, what I don’t want to do, is keep moaning. I am a Bristol Rovers supporter, I come from Bristol, I’m very proud of it, and I support by far and away the worst team in Bristol at the moment, because league position tells you that. But for me they’re the best team in Bristol by a mile!”

