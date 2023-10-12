Highlights Leicester City had to sell Harvey Barnes and James Maddison due to financial constraints and the need to adapt to the Championship.

The players and their agents may have pushed for moves following relegation, as they were on the brink of England call-ups.

The departures of Maddison and Barnes were a necessity forced by the players and agents, not the club, and the squad has successfully moved on from their absence.

Ian Holloway believes Leicester City had no choice but to sell Harvey Barnes and James Maddison during the summer transfer window, speaking exclusively to Football League World.

Following their relegation from the Premier League, it always looked as though the Foxes were going to have to cash in on a few key players, so they could adapt to the financial conditions of the Championship.

Their board had previously been running a team that hadn't been expected to be relegated considering the calibre of players they had at their disposal, including Barnes, Maddison and Youri Tielemans.

Not only had they been relegated from the top flight, but they also lost Tielemans for free, a key factor that probably persuaded the club to cash in on Maddison and Barnes, so they could give Enzo Maresca a decent amount of money to spend in the transfer market.

Following the departure of Dean Smith, things were clearly going to change with Maresca at the helm, and he needed signings who could fit into his system, even though he already had some very talented players at his disposal.

And many other top-quality players arrived at the King Power Stadium during the summer to compensate for their departures and increase their depth, including Stephy Mavididi who has turned out to be one of the EFL signings of the summer despite how much it took to bring him in.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

How much were James Maddison and Harvey Barnes sold for?

As mentioned though, things weren't all plain sailing during the summer window. If signings were to arrive, sales had to be made to balance the books.

Maddison was the first to go out of the pair and his departure was expected, not just because he is an England international but also because he only had one year left on his deal at the time he left the King Power Stadium.

He was sold to Tottenham Hotspur for a reported £40m.

Barnes was also the subject of plenty of speculation during the summer - and he was eventually sold to Newcastle United in a deal believed to be in the region of £39m.

What claim did Ian Holloway make on James Maddison and Harvey Barnes' Leicester City departures?

Holloway believes Leicester had no choice to sell the duo despite the fact both were under contract - because the players and agents may have been pushing for moves following their relegation.

Giving his opinion to FLW, the former Foxes boss said: "What you don't realise is the uproar that the agents would have been causing about these lads dropping down to that level. For those two lads to be on the brink of England call-ups, would they play in the Championship? I think they'd be both pulling their hair out.

"And you could argue that they were part of the team that did it [got relegated], so they deserve to stay there. But unfortunately, when you do go back down, vultures come swooping over the bones and take the meat off them. And that's what happened.

"I would suggest that it was a necessity [to sell them], not a choice. I think that was forced by the players and their agents, not the club.

"So it's fantastic that they're still not feeling down, that the squad doesn't miss those lads and think 'we're going backwards here, this is rubbish' because that's what can happen. So, many, many congratulations to the manager and the board for having such a great start to the season."

What key factors would have contributed to James Maddison and Harvey Barnes' exits?

It would have been interesting to see whether both of them would have submitted transfer requests if they were still at Leicester during the latter stages of the window.

Both deserved to move back up to the top flight and that's one reason why you can't blame Leicester for not standing in their way.

As well as this, Maddison only had one year left on his contract, so it would have been silly of the Foxes not to have sold him.

Agents will always play a part in trying to engineer moves away - but the fact that Maresca needed cash to spend to put his stamp on the team was probably another factor that contributed to their departures.

There are plenty of reasons why they would have left - and Holloway knows better than most others regarding how the transfer market works.

