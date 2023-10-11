Highlights Gareth Ainsworth is under pressure as QPR manager, with the team struggling to win and currently in a relegation zone.

Former Queens Park Rangers manager Ian Holloway believes if anyone can turn things around at his old club, it will be Gareth Ainsworth, speaking to Football League World.

The R's have endured a pretty miserable past 12 months, starting the 2022/23 campaign under Mick Beale well but declining after that and seeing Beale make the move to Scottish Premiership side Rangers.

Unfortunately for successor Neil Critchley, he won just one of his 12 games in charge of the West London outfit and suffered some poor losses. Their FA Cup exit against Fleetwood Town would have been particularly painful for Critchley - and the current Blackpool boss exited the club not long after he joined.

It was then down to Ainsworth in February to take the reins, making the brave decision to move from Wycombe Wanderers to a relegation-threatened QPR side.

Unfortunately for him, results didn't massively improve under his stewardship during the rest of last season and back-to-back victories at Burnley and Stoke City saved them in the end.

Although they had endured a very poor campaign overall, QPR's supporters will have been relieved to have seen their side escape the drop zone and would have been hoping the summer would have helped Ainsworth to turn things around.

Because Ainsworth joined in February, he hadn't had a transfer window to put his stamp on his squad before the summer window opened back in June.

How have QPR got on so far during the 2023/24 campaign?

Unfortunately for Ainsworth, it hasn't been a great season for them so far.

They did win two of their opening five league games of the season, claiming victories at Cardiff City and Middlesbrough.

But they have failed to win since the last international break, losing seven of their 11 league games and drawing two. They also went out of the EFL Cup in the first round.

You'd imagine Ainsworth will be under a fair bit of pressure now - but he is yet to be sacked and as things stand - he will continue to lead the R's after the international break.

What QPR claim did Ian Holloway make about Gareth Ainsworth?

Some QPR fans will be calling for Ainsworth to go considering how unsuccessful they have been under him so far, winning just one league home game under his stewardship.

But Holloway is backing him, telling FLW before the R's 4-0 defeat against Blackburn Rovers last weekend: "They need the spirit of old. We had a wonderful meeting last night [Thursday night], funnily enough. 20 years ago it was that my team got promoted after we got relegated three years earlier, on half the budget that we had before.

"The lads did it, the fans did it and it was wonderful seeing them all last night. And even being with them last night, I could tell you why [they were successful]: they cared, they all cared.

"I don't see that at QPR at the minute. If anyone can do it, Gareth Ainsworth will get them to care because he cares more than anyone I've ever seen.

"And what the fans need to do is stop being expectant, stop looking behind you because you can't move forward if you're looking behind at what you had before, can you? You can't. You have to buy into it and give the manager an awful lot of time. That's what I would suggest and support him.

"And then, if the lads don't earn the right to wear that shirt, don't play them, don't pick them, get some different ones. Because a lot of the time, the players are at fault. I find it difficult to take. A lot of the time, the commitment isn't right these days."

Should Gareth Ainsworth's future be in doubt?

It's a difficult one because QPR have been declining for a while now and the slide didn't start under Ainsworth.

It seems clear that a big change is needed and it previously looked as though the summer was going to be a turning point.

But that hasn't turned out to be the case so far.

The R's do have some talented players at their disposal though and this is why questions will be asked of Ainsworth.

If things don't change shortly, Ainsworth's position should be in doubt, but he will want the international break to try and turn things around and it could be argued that he deserves that chance.

Rome wasn't built in a day - but results need to improve quickly.

